Penthouses for sale in Veneto, Italy

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Penthouses in Veneto, Italy

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4 properties total found
Penthouse in Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Penthouse
Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Area 168 m²
Floor 8
Situated on privileged 8th and 9th floors, this exceptional penthouse combines modern Italia…
$2,27M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Bussolengo, Italy
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Bussolengo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Only 15 minutes by car from Lake Garda and from the city of Verona, this elegant and spaciou…
$580,276
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Malcesine, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Malcesine, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
We offer for sale an elegant penthouse on the second and last floor of a building with only …
$886,837
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bardolino, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 526 m²
This upcoming 140 sqm lake view penthouse in Bardolino is the ultimate expression of luxury …
$2,52M
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