  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Friuli – Venezia Giulia
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Friuli – Venezia Giulia, Italy

Penthouse 3 rooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Grado, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 233 m²
In a central location, not far from the main entrance to the beach, we offer for sale an ele…
$2,71M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale is an exclusive attic penthouse on the 5th and last floor of the Condominio Al Farò…
$699,499
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grado, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
GRADO ITALY - PRESTIGIOUS THREE-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE ON TWO LEVELS In a central location, no…
$2,59M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Grado, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright duplex penthouse with a living space of 101 m², located on…
$618,267
