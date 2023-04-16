Italy
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Lucca
Residential properties for sale in Lucca, Italy
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
House
Lucca, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
16th century villa on the hills of Lucca in sunny Tuscany. The villa was built in the midd…
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 600,000
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
Villa 5 room villa
Gattaiola, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 5,500,000
VB-VIL. Историческая вилла в городе ЛуккаВилла располагает собственным участком с ухоженным …
Villa Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
650 m²
€ 4,700,000
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
Villa 5 room villa
Vaiana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,300,000
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
Villa 5 room villa
Capezzano Pianore, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 5,000,000
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
3 room apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
9 room house
Lucca, Italy
1 158 m²
€ 4,950,000
A historic villa in a park with breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside. LUKKA ( TUSCA…
2 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
172 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TUSCANY ) // 172 KV M // 2 SPARIES // 2 BATHROOM // SAD // 2 GRADULACES The apartme…
3 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
192 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TOSKANA ) // 195 KV M // 3 SPARKS // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // 2 GUYS Located on the th…
Villa 5 room villa
Lucca, Italy
5 bath
300 m²
€ 1,280,000
In the beautiful hills of Lucca, not far from the historic center, is this wonderful luxury …
Villa 6 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
7 bath
400 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath
280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
Villa Villa
Lucca, Italy
11 m²
€ 159,000
Lucca, the house is at a very favorable price. The small farm is located between majestic mo…
Villa 9 room villa
Lucca, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 6,000,000
Nice villa is located 9 km away. from Lucca, Tuscany. To the resort town of Viarejo (36 km),…
Properties features in Lucca, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
