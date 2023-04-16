Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Lucca

Residential properties for sale in Lucca, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
7
Pietrasanta
2
Capannori
1
Viareggio
1
17 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Capannori, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
Housein Lucca, Italy
House
Lucca, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
16th century villa on the hills of Lucca in sunny Tuscany. The villa was built in the midd…
3 room apartmentin Viareggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 600,000
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
Villa 5 room villain Gattaiola, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Gattaiola, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 5,500,000
VB-VIL. Историческая вилла в городе ЛуккаВилла располагает собственным участком с ухоженным …
Villa Villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa Villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
650 m²
€ 4,700,000
WW-TS01 . Виллы класса люкс в Форте де МармиФорте де Марми на улице Giglioli, построено 6 от…
Villa 5 room villain Vaiana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Vaiana, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 5,300,000
WW-TS03. Элитная Вилла в Форте де МармиШикарная вилла в Форте дей Марми, где Вы найдете толь…
Villa 5 room villain Capezzano Pianore, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Capezzano Pianore, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 5,000,000
KK-639. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Тоскана » МонтиньозоВладение полностью реставрированно 60…
3 room apartmentin Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 room apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
9 room housein Lucca, Italy
9 room house
Lucca, Italy
1 158 m²
€ 4,950,000
A historic villa in a park with breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside. LUKKA ( TUSCA…
2 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
2 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
172 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TUSCANY ) // 172 KV M // 2 SPARIES // 2 BATHROOM // SAD // 2 GRADULACES The apartme…
3 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
3 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
192 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TOSKANA ) // 195 KV M // 3 SPARKS // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // 2 GUYS Located on the th…
Villa 5 room villain Lucca, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lucca, Italy
5 bath 300 m²
€ 1,280,000
In the beautiful hills of Lucca, not far from the historic center, is this wonderful luxury …
Villa 6 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 3,000,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
Villa Villain Lucca, Italy
Villa Villa
Lucca, Italy
11 m²
€ 159,000
Lucca, the house is at a very favorable price. The small farm is located between majestic mo…
Villa 9 room villain Lucca, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Lucca, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 6,000,000
Nice villa is located 9 km away. from Lucca, Tuscany. To the resort town of Viarejo (36 km),…

Properties features in Lucca, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir