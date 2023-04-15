Villas for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 2 room villain Cunettone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
€ 900,000
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 9 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 035 m²
€ 2,000,000
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
Villa 3 room villain Gargnano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 740,000
In Gargnano, in the charming hamlet of Bogliaco, we offer a single villa with private garden…
Villa 3 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m²
€ 790,000
In the beautiful setting of Toscolano - Maderno, in the hamlet of Toscolano, we offer a deta…
Villa 3 room villain Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 3 room villain Gardone Riviera, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Gardone Riviera, Italy
4 Number of rooms 153 m²
€ 360,000
GH-LV04831. Отреставрированный старинный таунхаусВ районе Фазано, городка Гардоне Ривьера, м…
Villa Villain Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
Villa 5 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 370 m²
€ 990,000
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
Villa 5 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,300,000
GA-V001229. Вилла в продаже в Toscolano MadernoРасположившись на первом холме прекрасного оз…
Villa 3 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 460,000
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
Villa Villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa Villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
294 m²
€ 1,550,000
GA-V001428. Вилла с ремонтом на берегу озера в Тосколано-МадерноРасположенный прямо на главн…
Villa 5 room villain Barbarano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 8,000,000
VB-30010. Историческая вилла на озере ГардаКрасивая историческая вилла на первой линии озера…
Villa 3 room villain Barbarano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,500,000
ABI-900М. Красивая отдельно стоящая вилла с великолепным видом на озере Гарда Красивая вилла…
Villa Villain Salo, Italy
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
€ 1,900,000
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
Villa 5 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 770 m²
€ 3,800,000
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
Villa 3 room villain Barbarano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,400,000
WW-120315-1. Вилла в Гардоне РивьераВилла в Гардоне Ривьера - одном из самых престижных мест…
Villa 3 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms 280 m²
€ 895,000
GH-LV03115. Вилла с видом на озеро в стадии строительстваНеповторимая вилла с панорамным вид…
Villa 5 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 040 m²
€ 8,000,000
VB-280418. Историческая вилла на озере Гарда, рядом с городком Тосколано МадерноИсторическая…
Villa 3 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 650,000
GH-LV01582. Вилла с панорамным видом на озероПрестижная террасная Вилла расположена в неболь…
Villa 5 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 370 m²
€ 4,500,000
ABI-1020А. Новая вилла в Тосколано МадерноПродается новая вилла в Тосколано Мадерно с велико…
Villa 4 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-270418-1. Вилла на первой линии озера Гарда в городке СалоВилла на первой линии озера Гар…
Villa 5 room villain Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 8,500,000
VB-30008. Красивая вилла в городе СалоРоскошная историческая вилла находится непосредственно…
Villa 4 room villain Gargnano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 900,000
We are located in Gargnano, in a hilly position, surrounded by green olive trees with a spec…
Villa 4 room villain Gargnano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 1,250,000
In the beautiful village of Sasso, in Gargnano, in the heart of the charming Riviera dei Lim…
Villa 3 room villain Barbarano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 335 m²
€ 1,600,000
In Gardone Riviera, one of the most renowned and charming resorts on Lake Garda, we find thi…
Villa 9 room villain Limone sul Garda, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Limone sul Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms 6 bath 780 m²
€ 2,950,000
In the beautiful location of Limone sul Garda, just a few meters far from the town centre, i…
Villa 3 room villain Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 466 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Maclino, in the heart of Montemaderno, in a privileged position we find this magnificent …
Villa 3 room villain Gargnano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 4,750,000
Just outside the village of Gargnano, with a breathtaking 180° view of Lake Garda, we find t…

