Show properties list
Villas for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy
Salo
14
Villa
Clear all
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 2 room villa
Cunettone, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
145 m²
€ 700,000
In a panoramic area on the hills surrounding Salò, with a 360° panorama of the Gulf, we offe…
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
€ 900,000
Detached villa in a very quiet and with views overlooking the hills, not far from the histor…
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
750 m²
€ 3,600,000
This magnificent property is located in a panoramic area of Salò, immersed in the beautiful …
Villa 9 room villa
Salo, Italy
10 Number of rooms
10 bath
1 035 m²
€ 2,000,000
In Salò, in the beautiful Riviera dei Limoni, we find this magnificent Villa with panoramic …
Villa 3 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 740,000
In Gargnano, in the charming hamlet of Bogliaco, we offer a single villa with private garden…
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
€ 790,000
In the beautiful setting of Toscolano - Maderno, in the hamlet of Toscolano, we offer a deta…
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 3 room villa
Gardone Riviera, Italy
4 Number of rooms
153 m²
€ 360,000
GH-LV04831. Отреставрированный старинный таунхаусВ районе Фазано, городка Гардоне Ривьера, м…
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,100,000
GA-V001086. Недвижимость под ремонт с видом на озеро в городе SalòРасположенный в центрально…
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
370 m²
€ 990,000
GA-V001049. Вилла на склоне холма с видом на озеро, в городе SalòПогруженный на первый холм…
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 1,300,000
GA-V001229. Вилла в продаже в Toscolano MadernoРасположившись на первом холме прекрасного оз…
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 460,000
GA-V001445. тдельно стоящая вилла с видом на залив СалоОкруженная зеленью и спокойствием, вп…
Villa Villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
294 m²
€ 1,550,000
GA-V001428. Вилла с ремонтом на берегу озера в Тосколано-МадерноРасположенный прямо на главн…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 8,000,000
VB-30010. Историческая вилла на озере ГардаКрасивая историческая вилла на первой линии озера…
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
ABI-900М. Красивая отдельно стоящая вилла с великолепным видом на озере Гарда Красивая вилла…
Villa Villa
Salo, Italy
790 m²
€ 1,900,000
GH-210518. Вилла на первой линии, в городе СалоВилла имеет площадь 790 кв.м, парк 2000 кв.м,…
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
770 m²
€ 3,800,000
ABI-1257A. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаЭта великолепная собственность с видом н…
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,400,000
WW-120315-1. Вилла в Гардоне РивьераВилла в Гардоне Ривьера - одном из самых престижных мест…
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4 Number of rooms
280 m²
€ 895,000
GH-LV03115. Вилла с видом на озеро в стадии строительстваНеповторимая вилла с панорамным вид…
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 040 m²
€ 8,000,000
VB-280418. Историческая вилла на озере Гарда, рядом с городком Тосколано МадерноИсторическая…
Villa 3 room villa
Salo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 650,000
GH-LV01582. Вилла с панорамным видом на озероПрестижная террасная Вилла расположена в неболь…
Villa 5 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
370 m²
€ 4,500,000
ABI-1020А. Новая вилла в Тосколано МадерноПродается новая вилла в Тосколано Мадерно с велико…
Villa 4 room villa
Salo, Italy
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-270418-1. Вилла на первой линии озера Гарда в городке СалоВилла на первой линии озера Гар…
Villa 5 room villa
Salo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 8,500,000
VB-30008. Красивая вилла в городе СалоРоскошная историческая вилла находится непосредственно…
Villa 4 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 900,000
We are located in Gargnano, in a hilly position, surrounded by green olive trees with a spec…
Villa 4 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
190 m²
€ 1,250,000
In the beautiful village of Sasso, in Gargnano, in the heart of the charming Riviera dei Lim…
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
335 m²
€ 1,600,000
In Gardone Riviera, one of the most renowned and charming resorts on Lake Garda, we find thi…
Villa 9 room villa
Limone sul Garda, Italy
18 Number of rooms
6 bath
780 m²
€ 2,950,000
In the beautiful location of Limone sul Garda, just a few meters far from the town centre, i…
Villa 3 room villa
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
466 m²
€ 1,500,000
In Maclino, in the heart of Montemaderno, in a privileged position we find this magnificent …
Villa 3 room villa
Gargnano, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
250 m²
€ 4,750,000
Just outside the village of Gargnano, with a breathtaking 180° view of Lake Garda, we find t…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map