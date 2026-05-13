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Pool Villas for sale in Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano, Italy

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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