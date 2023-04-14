Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Germany

Berlin
6
Bavaria
4
Lower Saxony
2
Munich
2
Bochum
1
Hanover
1
North Rhine-Westphalia
1
13 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Bochum, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Bochum, Germany
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Selling a studio in Bochum University city ( more than 40,000 students from all over the wo…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
1-room spacious apartment with high ceilings is located in a beautiful old building with 20 …
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 46 m² Number of floors 6
€ 380,000
This 1-room apartment with a well-thought-out layout – is an ideal place to stay in a big ci…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 6
€ 350,000
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a small residential complex of 20 apartments…
1 room studio apartmentin Hanover, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Hanover, Germany
1 Number of rooms 40 m² Number of floors 5
€ 305,000
1 bedroom apartment with a terrace in the central area of Hanover - Nordstadt. Classic, hig…
1 room studio apartmentin Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kreuzpullach, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
1 bedroom apartment in good condition in the central district of Munich. Individual plumbin…
1 room studio apartmentin Haar, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Haar, Germany
1 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 3
€ 570,000
The 1-room attic apartment with a rooftop terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in …
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 4
€ 250,000
The well-kept old building with an elevator in the Berlin - Friedrichshayn-Kreuzberg area, b…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 27 m² Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
For sale 1-room apartments near the promenade of the Spree River. This unique complex is loc…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 2
€ 375,000
The classic building of the beginning of the century is impressive with typical details of a…
1 room studio apartmentin Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 5
€ 349,900
Compact 1-room apartment with a balcony in Munich in the immediate vicinity of the English G…
1 room studio apartmentin Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 42 m² Number of floors 4
€ 270,000
1 bedroom apartment in a 4-storey house with a bright facade, elegant balconies and sophisti…
1 room studio apartmentin Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Kircher Bauerschaft, Germany
1 Number of rooms 36 m² Number of floors 6
€ 160,000

