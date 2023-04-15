Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hesse, Germany

Frankfurt
9
Wiesbaden
3
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe
1
Darmstadt
1
Dreieich
1
Offenbach am Main
1
17 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Sulzbach, Germany
3 room apartment
Sulzbach, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 4
€ 540,000
3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with a terrace in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt am Main …
3 room apartmentin Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
3 bedroom apartment with quality equipment in the modern area of Frankfurt - European Quarte…
Condo 3 roomsin Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 630,000
The design concept of the project is characterized by a well-thought-out green area with a p…
3 room apartmentin Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms 87 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Modern 3-story building with a clear facade structure in the capital of the federal state of…
4 room apartmentin Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 room apartment
Bad Homburg vor der Hoehe, Germany
4 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in the resort suburb of Frankfurt in Main -. Bad …
2 room apartmentin Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 54 m² Number of floors 27
€ 650,000
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
Condo 3 roomsin Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 505,000
Condo 3 roomsin Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
Condo 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
2 room apartmentin Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 20
€ 760,000
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
2 room apartmentin Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 5
€ 600,960
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
Condo 2 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
3 room apartmentin Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Apartments in urban villas in the center of the aristocratic city. Wiesbaden. The elegant …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
Penthouse 5 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,980,000
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…
1 room apartmentin Wiesbaden, Germany
1 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
77 m²
€ 755,500
Delightful apartments are located in the unique palace of Emperor Frederick? built during th…

Properties features in Hesse, Germany

cheap
luxury
