  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hesse
  4. Frankfurt

Residential properties for sale in Frankfurt, Germany

12 properties total found
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 670,000
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 20
€ 760,000
apartments with excellent finishes and compact layout for an affordable price with a central…
Condo 3 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 54 m² Number of floors 27
€ 650,000
Height – is one of the symbols of Frankfurt on Main. Glazing from floor to ceiling in all li…
Condo 2 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 64 m² Number of floors 5
€ 600,960
2-room apartment with a loggia on the 3rd floor of the central area of Frankfurt am Main. …
Penthouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 3,100,000
Stylish penthouse in the central area of Ostend with stunning views of Frankfurt skyscrapers…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms 105 m² Number of floors 2
€ 565,000
For sale is a two-story townhouse in the quiet area of Frankfurt am Main. The house offers…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Townhouse 5 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A new modern house with high-quality finishes in a relatively young and green area of Frankf…
7 room house in Frankfurt, Germany
7 room house
Frankfurt, Germany
7 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,550,000
Modern 2-storey house ( 7 rooms ) in one of the central areas of Frankfurt - Ostend. …
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,860,900
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready for settlement. Exclusive penthouse with an area…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Frankfurt, Germany
253 m²
€ 1,980,000
This lovely modern penthouse is in Frankfurt am Main, within walking distance of the Old Op…

