  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Pyrenees-Atlantiques

Residential properties for sale in Pyrenees-Atlantiques, France

Castle in Monsegur, France
Castle
Monsegur, France
Area 14 m²
€ 2,700,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
€ 1,525,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
€ 995,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Biarritz, France
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
€ 900,000
6 room house in Anglet, France
6 room house
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
€ 1,730,000
3 room house in Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
€ 1,580,000
5 room house in Biarritz, France
5 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
€ 1,990,000
4 room house in Biarritz, France
4 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
€ 1,695,000
5 room house in Anglet, France
5 room house
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
€ 1,390,000
3 room house in Biarritz, France
3 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
€ 1,180,000
5 room house in Louvie-Juzon, France
5 room house
Louvie-Juzon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€ 990,000
5 room house in Biarritz, France
5 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€ 950,000
6 room house in Biarritz, France
6 room house
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 265 m²
€ 895,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€ 2,226,000
2 room apartment in Biarritz, France
2 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
€ 2,120,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€ 970,000
3 room apartment in Biarritz, France
3 room apartment
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
€ 550,000

Properties features in Pyrenees-Atlantiques, France

