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Residential properties for sale in Pyrenees Atlantiques, France

;
Pau
50
Bayonne
20
Anglet
13
70 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$365,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$441,410
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4 bedroom apartment in Anglet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$590,638
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$573,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$442,223
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 21 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$487,073
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Anglet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
| Apartments
$396,018
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$450,124
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$441,642
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$396,676
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$431,650
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$354,151
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$636,379
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bayonne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bayonne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$471,736
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$545,517
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4 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$664,962
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$468,947
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Anglet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$549,003
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4 bedroom apartment in Anglet, France
4 bedroom apartment
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$580,956
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3 bedroom apartment in Anglet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$386,335
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$533,898
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3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$531,574
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bayonne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bayonne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$601,870
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3 bedroom apartment in Anglet, France
3 bedroom apartment
Anglet, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$482,193
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 28 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$580,258
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$462,789
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
1 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$261,779
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Po, the capital of Bearn, is a dynamic and attractive city. Located on land and by sea, it i…
$425,840
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pau, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pau, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$502,527
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3 bedroom apartment in Bayonne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bayonne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$425,259
Leave a request

Property types in Pyrenees Atlantiques

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Properties features in Pyrenees Atlantiques, France

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