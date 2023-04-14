Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nice, France

Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
80 m²
€ 2,250,000
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
3 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
87 m²
€ 1,800,000
Magnificent new apartment of about 87 sqm located in a former palace in the residential dist…
2 room apartmentin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
2 room apartment
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
69 m²
€ 1,900,000
In Roquebrune Cap Martin, this apartment for sale, located on the 2nd floor of a recent buil…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
100 m²
€ 1,960,000
Located in Beausoleil, at the gates of Monaco, discover new exceptional residence. You will …
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
96 m²
€ 1,390,000
Located in Beausoleil, at the gates of Monaco, discover new exceptional residence. You will …
4 room apartmentin Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
4 room apartment
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
202 m²
€ 5,250,000
Ideally located in a new luxurious residence in a quiet and secure environment in the center…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
97 m²
€ 1,960,000
Envision your new life overlooking a legendary bay. Like a balcony crowning the infinit…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
96 m²
€ 1,390,000
Envision your new life overlooking a legendary bay. Like a balcony crowning the infinit…
2 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
2 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
€ 1,550,000
Cap d'Ail MALA: Located in the splendid XIXth century Residence "EDEN RESIDENCE" magni…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
272 m²
€ 3,200,000
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,935,000
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
3 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
137 m²
€ 1,925,000
Built in 2021, this triplex is a rare gem, now for sale in the high demand area of Beausolei…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
131 m²
€ 1,980,000
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
148 m²
€ 2,290,000
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
4 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
4 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
108 m²
€ 1,920,000
Take a look at this beautiful flat for sale, built in 2000: a rare opportunity in the high d…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
220 m²
€ 3,600,000
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
265 m²
€ 2,990,000
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
2 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
95 m²
€ 990,000
Captivating apartment, built in 2017, for sale in the high demand area of Beausoleil. Overlo…
1 room apartmentin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
1 room apartment
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
71 m²
€ 980,000
Located in the heart of the French Riviera, between Nice and Monaco, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat i…
2 room apartmentin Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
2 room apartment
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
70 m²
€ 990,000
A truly unique opportunity to own this stunning apartment in the heart of one of the most be…
3 room apartmentin Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
3 room apartment
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
119 m²
€ 2,280,000
Nestled in the lovely town of Villefranche Sur Mer, this spacious duplex, set up as a semi-d…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
164 m²
€ 4,290,000
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
112 m²
€ 950,000
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
86 m²
€ 806,000
Nestled in St Jean Cap Ferrat, this beautiful apartment is now for sale. The apartment benef…
4 room apartmentin Menton, France
4 room apartment
Menton, France
174 m²
€ 1,365,000
Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment located in the historic Mont Fleuri residence situated in Ment…
2 room apartmentin Menton, France
2 room apartment
Menton, France
171 m²
€ 1,200,000
Nestled in Menton, this elegant apartment has been recently renovated. Don't miss out on thi…
2 room apartmentin Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
2 room apartment
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
139 m²
€ 2,490,000
The peninsula of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat became a leading holiday resort around the end of the…
2 room apartmentin Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
2 room apartment
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
1 bath 77 m²
€ 906,000
New apartments for sale in Roquebrune Cap Martin: creative and ambitious, the design leaves …
3 room apartmentin Cap-d Ail, France
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
220 m²
€ 3,600,000
Magnificent penthouse of approximately 220 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator of a r…
Apartmentin Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Apartment
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
201 m²
€ 5,250,000
Penthouse in a new residence located in Beaulieu-sur-Mer. Living space of approx. 201 sqm, t…

