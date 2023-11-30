Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Nice, France

14 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 272 m²
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
€3,20M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
€1,94M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
€2,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
€1,98M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
€2,99M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
€3,60M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
€4,29M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
€950,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
€895,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
€1,28M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Buying a penthouse in Roquebrune Cap Martin is not easy; simply because there is virtually n…
€1,90M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Luxurious penthouse located on the Mont Alban hills in Nice in a private gated domain. These…
€2,85M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
The sunny south of France brightens up the region's wealth. The area known as Provence-Alpes…
€5,25M
