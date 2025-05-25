Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Nice
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Nice, France

Beausoleil
9
Roquebrune Cap Martin
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
$795,817
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
$381,784
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
$416,114
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
$331,395
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
$377,623
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
$653,298
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roquebrune Cap Martin, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
$277,756
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
$421,315
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
$109,854
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
Leave a request

Property types in Nice

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nice, France

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go