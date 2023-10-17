UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Dominican Republic
Residential properties for sale in Dominican Republic
Higueey
95
La Altagracia
95
Puerto Plata
45
Salcedo
38
La Romana
13
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
13
Nagua
13
Distrito Nacional
7
Santo Domingo
7
San Pedro de Macoris
4
Show more
Show less
Clear all
189 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
2
2
145 m²
1
€223,332
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
2
2
112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€76,028
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1
1
49 m²
Студия на продажу в Баваро, расположена в комплексе El Dorado Residence, курорт Пунта Кана. …
€84,581
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1
1
55 m²
Квартира с одной спальней рядом с пляжем расположена на 2 этаже в резиденции El Dorado, Бава…
€118,794
Recommend
1 room apartment
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1
1
60 m²
Новая резиденция в Пунта Канe THE SEED с 470 квартирами, расположенными в 12 пятиэтажных зда…
€109,290
Recommend
1 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
1
1
53 m²
15
Новый проект с видом на Пунта Кану скоро будет построен на утесе Верон в Доминиканской Респу…
€85,436
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1
2
75 m²
Новые большие апартаменты в новом проекте Serena Village расположены недалеко от главной авт…
€88,012
Recommend
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2
2
87 m²
Новые дома в Баваро строятся в рамках нового проекта Maral. Расположение проекта удобно, есл…
€90,948
Recommend
3 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3
2
123 m²
Новый дом в Баваро расположен в тихом районе Эль-Эхекутиво в Баваро, курорт Пунта-Кана. Р…
€190,070
Recommend
1 room apartment
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1
1
50 m²
Новый проект City Place в Пунта Кане просто обязан удовлетворить все желания тех, кто решил …
€100,880
Recommend
1 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
1
2
56 m²
Новые квартиры в Вероне, Пунта Кана, строятся в рамках проекта Pion Reserve Residences. Это …
€65,574
Recommend
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1
2
52 m²
Новые квартиры в Баваро скоро примут своих владельцев в Blue Marlin Boulevard Residences. Эт…
€80,780
Recommend
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2
2
200 m²
Дом с 2 спальнями расположен в центре Баваро. Недалеко от центральной авеню Эстейт-роуд. Дом…
€179,616
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3
3
208 m²
Вилла Дуплекс расположена в резиденции Баваро Пунта Кана. Большие и светлые комнаты этой …
€166,311
Recommend
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2
2
93 m²
2/3
Квартира рядом с пляжем Бибихагуа находится всего в 5 минутах от пляжа. Вы можете наслаждать…
€109,290
Recommend
3 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
3
2
75 m²
Недорогая квартира с 3 спальнями, расположенная на 4 этаже в новой части резиденции Сьюдад д…
€71,276
Recommend
2 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
2
2
92 m²
2-комнатная квартира расположена в Пуэбло Баваро, район Верон, курорт Пунта Кана. Эта кварти…
€77,929
Recommend
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
7
6
425 m²
2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€617,728
Recommend
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
7
5
372 m²
3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€498,934
Recommend
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
3
2
124 m²
1/5
Beautiful swim-up 2 bedrooms, in the very exclusive Cap cana, with access to Juanillo beach,…
€375,388
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
7
6
1 093 m²
3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,76M
Recommend
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
4
3
342 m²
1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
€807,798
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
5
5
900 m²
2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
5
5
800 m²
2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4
2
167 m²
15/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€332,623
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4
2
187 m²
8/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€356,381
Recommend
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
1
1
45 m²
2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€114,992
Recommend
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
6
4
306 m²
4/4
4 bedrooms, 2 levels, roof top, studio room, nu furniture included. Price slightly negotiable
€593,969
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
6
4
1 095 m²
3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,47M
Recommend
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
4
2
139 m²
2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
€237,588
Recommend
