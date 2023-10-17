Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Dominican Republic

Residential properties for sale in Dominican Republic

Higueey
95
La Altagracia
95
Puerto Plata
45
Salcedo
38
La Romana
13
Maria Trinidad Sanchez
13
Nagua
13
Distrito Nacional
7
Show more
189 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€223,332
Villa 2 room villa in Veron, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Вилла Дуплекс в Пунта Кане расположена в резиденции Сьюдад-дель-Соль, которая расположена в …
€76,028
1 room studio apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room studio apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Студия на продажу в Баваро, расположена в комплексе El Dorado Residence, курорт Пунта Кана. …
€84,581
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Квартира с одной спальней рядом с пляжем расположена на 2 этаже в резиденции El Dorado, Бава…
€118,794
1 room apartment in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Новая резиденция в Пунта Канe THE SEED с 470 квартирами, расположенными в 12 пятиэтажных зда…
€109,290
1 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 15
Новый проект с видом на Пунта Кану скоро будет построен на утесе Верон в Доминиканской Респу…
€85,436
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Новые большие апартаменты в новом проекте Serena Village расположены недалеко от главной авт…
€88,012
2 room house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Новые дома в Баваро строятся в рамках нового проекта Maral. Расположение проекта удобно, есл…
€90,948
3 room house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Новый дом в Баваро расположен в тихом районе Эль-Эхекутиво в Баваро, курорт Пунта-Кана. Р…
€190,070
1 room apartment in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Новый проект City Place в Пунта Кане просто обязан удовлетворить все желания тех, кто решил …
€100,880
1 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Новые квартиры в Вероне, Пунта Кана, строятся в рамках проекта Pion Reserve Residences. Это …
€65,574
1 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Новые квартиры в Баваро скоро примут своих владельцев в Blue Marlin Boulevard Residences. Эт…
€80,780
2 room house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Дом с 2 спальнями расположен в центре Баваро. Недалеко от центральной авеню Эстейт-роуд. Дом…
€179,616
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Вилла Дуплекс расположена в резиденции Баваро Пунта Кана. Большие и светлые комнаты этой …
€166,311
2 room apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Квартира рядом с пляжем Бибихагуа находится всего в 5 минутах от пляжа. Вы можете наслаждать…
€109,290
3 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Недорогая квартира с 3 спальнями, расположенная на 4 этаже в новой части резиденции Сьюдад д…
€71,276
2 room apartment in Veron, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment
Veron, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2-комнатная квартира расположена в Пуэбло Баваро, район Верон, курорт Пунта Кана. Эта кварти…
€77,929
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€617,728
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€498,934
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/5
Beautiful swim-up 2 bedrooms, in the very exclusive Cap cana, with access to Juanillo beach,…
€375,388
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
€2,76M
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Higueey, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Floor 1/2
Incredible villa, fully furnished from bed to spoon, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 service or m…
€807,798
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Batey El Soco, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Incredible villa right on the beach, and in the golf course. Community is gated, health care…
€2,19M
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 15/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€332,623
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 8/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€356,381
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€114,992
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 2 levels, roof top, studio room, nu furniture included. Price slightly negotiable
€593,969
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with dish washer, with restaurant
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa presents a contemporary architecture with tropical inspiration, where natural mate…
€2,47M
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
€237,588

Property types in Dominican Republic

apartments
houses

Properties features in Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir