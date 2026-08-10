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Residential properties for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

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2 properties total found
House in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
House
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Santo Domingo de Guzmán, a city known for its ric…
$2,00M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Ecological Community  A residential concept in harmony with nature, located in the area of g…
$78,000
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Properties features in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

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