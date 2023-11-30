Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo
28
27 properties total found
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, with shopping mall, sports hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, with shopping mall, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€79,047
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, sports hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€249,861
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with escaleras in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with escaleras
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€136,288
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with kitchen in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with kitchen
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
€209,275
2 room apartment sports hall, with lobby in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€159,003
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, sports hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€137,265
4 room apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 8 542 m²
€1,64M
1 room apartment with furniture, with cinema, with Piscina in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, with cinema, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€141,740
1 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall, with reception in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with Piscina, sports hall, with reception
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 732 m²
€199,889
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with kitchen in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with kitchen
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€112,860
2 room apartment with furniture, with cinema, with Piscina in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with furniture, with cinema, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€289,181
2 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with lobby in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with jacuzzi, sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 082 m²
€201,161
1 room apartment with furniture, sports hall, with lobby in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
€89,726
1 room apartment with balcony, with kitchen, with Piscina in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with kitchen, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€147,645
1 room apartment in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€135,198
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€129,019
1 room apartment with sea view, sports hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with sea view, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€166,271
Apartment with furniture, sports hall, with lobby in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Apartment with furniture, sports hall, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Area 165 m²
€360,473
1 room apartment with sauna, with jacuzzi, with Piscina in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with sauna, with jacuzzi, with Piscina
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€142,466
1 room apartment with furniture, with Piscina, sports hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with furniture, with Piscina, sports hall
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€134,047
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 15/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€318,005
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 8/21
Apartment for sale of 187 m2 net, (20 m2 including open terrace), one of thebest areas in Do…
€340,720
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new tower in the heart of Downtown Santo Domingo, the rich area of Gazcue, overlooking…
€708,698
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 6/21
2 bedrooms, master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in-closet, 2.5 bathrooms, fitted kitchen, …
€249,861
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 9/16
9th floor beautiful ocean and park view apartment Large balcony, wigth an incredible view of…
€517,895
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
5 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
Floor 16/17
Brand new 5 bedrooms penthouse, huge living room overlooking the ocean, huge balcony dominat…
€1,41M
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/2
High end luxurious house at the heart of Down Town Santo Domingo, where you can barely find …
€1,50M
