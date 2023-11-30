Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

apartments
4
3 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Samaná, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Samaná, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 772 m²
€145,685
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi in El Portillo, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi
El Portillo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€241,291
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Come and discover this apartment in a tropical garden. It is located on the 1st floor of a …
€127,475
Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
