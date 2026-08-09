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Residential properties for sale in Samana, Dominican Republic

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Las Terrenas
106
109 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 037 m²
🌴 Stunning Caribbean Villa Just 150m from the Beach - Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 950,…
$950,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
⛳ Contemporary Golf Course Villa with Heated Pool – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$750,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 955 m²
⛳ Luxury Golf-Front Villa with Heated Pool & Solar Autonomy – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$860,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Brand-New Villa with Panoramic Ocean Views - Hoyo Cacao, Las Terrenas Discover this mag…
$650,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
🌴 Elegant Top Floor Apartment with Sea View - Playa Popy, Las TerrenasLocated in one of the …
$265,000
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3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
🌴 Charming Villa with Expansion Potential – Las Terrenas Village Centre Price: USD 300,00…
$300,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 225 m²
Welcome to our exclusive villas in Las Terrenas with breathtaking ocean views. These luxurio…
$530,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
🌊 Contemporary Sea-View Luxury Villa with Infinity Pool – VIP Residence, Las Terrenas Pri…
$1,80M
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: US…
$195,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom villa in L…
$9,80M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
🌊 Two Sea-View Villas with Pool – Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 475,000 Discover a be…
$475,000
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5 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 553 m²
🌊 Ultra-Luxury Contemporary Ocean-View Villa – Private Estate in Portillo, Las Terrenas P…
$3,29M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
🌴 Charming Near-Beach Villa with Pool & Independent Rental Room – Las Terrenas Price: USD…
$150,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
🌴 Fully Renovated Villa – Only 100m from Playa Bonita Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD 245…
$245,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
🌴 Contemporary Villa with Private Pool & Bungalow – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$595,000
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3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
🌴 Villa Near the Beach – 150m from Playa Ballenas – Las Terrenas Price: USD 330,000 Exce…
$330,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 5-bedroom villa in Las Terrenas, S…
$3,30M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa with 10x4m Pool – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas Price: USD 450,000 …
$450,000
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5 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
🌊 Exceptional Luxury Villa with 180° Panoramic Ocean Views - Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$1,50M
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5 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
🌴 5-Bedroom Villa with Saltwater Pool – 300m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pr…
$660,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Under Construction | Estillero Beach, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic AMARSE is an exclusi…
$339,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$950,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Discover …
$195,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
🌊 Beachside 3-Bedroom Apartment – Only 80m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pric…
$260,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This stunning …
$6,90M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
🌴 Your tropical refuge in Playa BonitaJust a few minutes' walk from Playa Bonita, one of the…
$245,000
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6 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
6 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
🌴 Domaine Tropical d'Exception 80 m from Playa Cosón – Villa Principal & 4 Independent Bunga…
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa – Only 200m from Playa Ballenas Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD …
$700,000
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Property types in Samana

apartments
houses

Properties features in Samana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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