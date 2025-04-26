Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Punta Cana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

apartments
93
houses
47
140 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, a tropical paradise in the Dominican…
$10,80M
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment with picuzzi This cozy apartment is inside one of the best project…
$270,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The project will be located in DOWNTOWN PUNTA CANA, is made up of three blocks of 4 levels w…
$140,836
4 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing 4 bedrooms house, 1 room downstairs for your convenient when aging, and 3 bedrooms u…
$500,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 6/6
It is an ultra-luxury project in the most important tourist destination in the Dominican Rep…
$390,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 574 m²
Villas in Cap Cana Dominican Republic, an island paradise and home to Cap Cana. A country li…
$1,10M
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cap Cana, a picturesque town in the Dominican Re…
$425,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A residential project located in Vista Cana that redefines the concept of home, it consists …
$97,344
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/2
DUPLEX VILLAS WITH 3 BEDROOMS + 2.5 BATHROOMSWITH JACUZZI & DOUBLE CANOPY WITH PERGOLA. DIST…
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
This amazing exclusive residential project designed to combine luxury, nature, and sophistic…
$469,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
RESIDENCES - _In the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean, within the Vista Can…
$210,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Beautiful project of villas and apartments in Downtown Punta Cana, close to Caribbean Lake P…
$153,000
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 563 m²
Floor 6/6
Be part of a first class development in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, Capa …
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Roman type corner villa with large lot in Downtown Punta Cana – 307 m2 of construction – 3 …
$395,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This residential tower combines good architecture, space management, materiality and functio…
$455,000
5 bedroom house in Higuey, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa is located in one of the most popular residences on the east coast of the Dominica…
$995,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 093 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible three Storey villa, in the best area of the whole Dominican Republic, where lots …
$2,90M
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Новый проект City Place в Пунта Кане просто обязан удовлетворить все желания тех, кто решил …
$106,150
Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 432 m²
DESCRIPTIONOur Villa Mar and Sol offers a unique investment opportunity with beautiful moder…
$1,10M
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Amenities Air conditioning Elevator Balcony BBQ Security cameras Gym Jacuzzi Garden Lobby P…
$493,500
Villa 7 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 110 m²
Floor 1/1
The house sits on two homesites with a total area of 110,333 sq ft and a construction area o…
$11,40M
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
12 min from Punta Cana International Airport13 min to the nearest beaches1 min to Downtown P…
$149,150
Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
It is a gated residential project composed of 48 independent villas, located in the tourist …
$189,500
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Makai Residences - Summary for Apartment Buyers Location & DeveloperLocated in Cap Cana, Dom…
$273,000
Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Area 242 m²
527 residential lots and 28 commercial lotsChoose your lot and choose your house to build, y…
$31,460
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 816 m²
Floor 2/2
Meet the new dimensions of luxury in a design that reinterprets minimalism in this piece fro…
$3,10M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 803 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxury in all of its standard, in the most exclusive place in the whole Dominican Republic, …
$6,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartments-Laundry area- Gazebos-Swimming pool for children and ad…
$65,000
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
At Cana Bay, white sand beaches intertwine harmoniously with a prestigious golf course, and …
$215,000
2 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
This amazing project of only 94 villas, all three levels, has a strategic location close to …
$155,025
Properties features in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
