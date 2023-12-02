Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Residential
  4. Puerto Plata

Residential properties for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Salcedo
50
64 properties total found
1 room apartment with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with beach, with Piscina
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€218,132
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 252 m²
€271,060
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altamira, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altamira, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 m²
€41,28M
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, with Alarma in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, with Alarma
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€156,287
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 bedrooms with beach, with Piscina in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms with beach, with Piscina
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€321,053
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with gazebo, with Piscina, with Agua in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with gazebo, with Piscina, with Agua
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€134,842
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with kitchen, with beach, with Piscina
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€119,294
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with beach, with Piscina, sports hall
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€266,841
per month
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
€205,000
per month
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
1 large bedroom, 1 large living area with kitchen, 1 large balcony overlooking the pool, 1 l…
€133,007
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Cosy two-bedroom Colibri villa features a nice terrace area as an additional living space, c…
€238,404
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The villa is a Caoba Model with a modification to a 2-bedroom / 2-bathroom on the main floor…
€275,188
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 rooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
€215,564
per month
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
€458,647
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 539 m²
Floor 4/4
A luxury resort a luxury condominium resort on the Northern Coast of the Dominican Republic.…
€2,38M
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 16 rooms in good condition, with stove, with вид на море in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 16 rooms in good condition, with stove, with вид на море
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1/2
Glamorous mansion in the mountains of the north coast in a lung of the mountain range, so yo…
€10,00M
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, utility room, kitchen, large living area with incredible ocean view…
€494,421
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/1
The front of the house is decorated with a magnificent waterfall that makes the entrance of …
€724,661
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2/2
Spectacular beachfront condo, in high end residential Beach compound complex right in Sosua …
€779,699
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
Floor 3/3
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
€1,01M
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 518 m²
Floor 1/1
This 5 bedroom luxury Tropical property is priced on outstanding quality and location, not a…
€894,361
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 425 m²
Floor 2/2
4 bedrooms 5 minutes to Pueblito beach- 1 service room with bathroom- 1 relief room- 1 tool …
€596,240
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
5 room house in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на горы
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Floor 3/3
This house is one of the kind, that gives you an incredible ocean and mountain view, only 5 …
€481,579
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
At the heart of the tourist area of Sosua, where all the restaurants, bars and beaches are, …
€110,992
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
4 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 4/4
4 bedrooms, 2 levels, roof top, studio room, nu furniture included. Price slightly negotiable
€573,308
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 139 m2 + parking area, 4 AC, stove, island, kitchen, livi…
€229,323
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with dish washer
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/4
Laguna City will include 9 condominium buildings divided into 3 four-story groups with 171 o…
€99,985
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxury oceanfront villas with exquisite decorations are available for sale. The gorgeous Atl…
€642,105
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Come enjoy unforgettable moment with your love ones in Camu, Puerto Plata, in connection wit…
€481,579
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Sosua, Dominican Republic
7 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Floor 4/4
7 apartments of 1 bedroom, with their bathroom, living room, kitchen, that is ready to be op…
€1,24M
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español

