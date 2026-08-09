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Residential properties for sale in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

;
apartments
24
houses
30
54 properties total found
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$535,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
An oasis of freedom and adventure in the heart of the tropical nature of Cabarete. It is not…
$212,600
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Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$470,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$327,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Villa
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$10,90M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Resale Villa for Sale – 2 Bedrooms, Fully Furnished Fully furnished resale villa located wit…
$259,000
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House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$599,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa Harmony is a spacious, 3-bedroom plan that offers private, separated bedrooms and thre…
$439,900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 375 m²
Resale Villa for Sale – 4 Bedrooms, Fully Furnished Fully furnished resale villa located wit…
$990,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Oceanfront Residences in Kite Beach, Cabarete Boutique residential development featuring 39 …
$272,360
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House in Sosua, Dominican Republic
House
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$799,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
This charming family home and rental property features a well-designed layout with spacious …
$450,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Sosúa, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This st…
$5,50M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Residencial Hispaniola is a premier gated villa community located in the heart of Sosúa, Dom…
$235,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Modern and well-designed studio apartments offering a functional layout, comfort, and attrac…
$119,000
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
3rd floor, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 200 m2 of construction, Ocean view from balcony, possi…
$515,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 052 m²
This exceptional villa for sale is located within the exclusive and prestigious Sosua Ocean …
$5,50M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Every detail of The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte is inspired by the b…
$475,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
On a privileged beachfront, oceanfront location along the Cabarete Bay, a new icon of luxury…
$540,000
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Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Exclusive premium penthouse, first line to the ocean, spectacular ocean views. Brand new and…
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$278,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Amenities: 1-2 bedrooms 1-2 bathrooms Living room Dining room Kitchen Swimming pool  Gym Two…
$130,050
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Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$950,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Villa
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Incredible villa on quite big size lot, with ocean view, gated community in Sosua, waliking …
$599,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
$549,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$1,40M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
This 4-bedroom penthouse offers a balcony on the main floor and the sun roof on the second f…
$1,10M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altamira, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altamira, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury villa in Cupey , Puerto Plata furnished It is a country house built in wood behind t…
$45,00M
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1 bedroom apartment in Sosua, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Resale Apartment for Sale – 1 Bedroom | Fully Furnished Well-maintained resale apartment, fu…
$170,000
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House in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
House
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. This…
$500,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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