Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. La Romana
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in La Romana, Dominican Republic

;
houses
17
17 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,29M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 052 m²
Off-Plan Luxury Villa in Casa de Campo An exceptional opportunity to acquire a bespoke off-…
$6,90M
Leave a request
Villa in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Elevate your lifestyle with the exquisitely designed Villa, situated on the premier Teeth of…
$7,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 154 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$5,99M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Romana, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
It consists of 33 villas each located on plots of approximately 600 square meters, with a co…
$450,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
For over 5 decades Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has been at the top of many awards lists fo…
$3,39M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 531 m²
The villa in the exclusive Casa de Campo emerges majestically amidst the lush vegetation tha…
$5,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 925 m²
Amazing villa for sale located in Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, featuring 5 spacious be…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 060 m²
Casa de Campo, La Romana, Dominican Republic An extraordinary contemporary villa designed to…
$5,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Villa located in Cajuiles Casa de Campo. For rent between $800 to $2500, depending on the s…
$2,500
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 671 m²
New project in the final design phase, to start construction in February 2025, located in th…
$3,25M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 175 m²
Villa Alegre – Ultra Luxury Oceanfront Estate Villa Alegre is a spectacular turnkey luxury …
$22,00M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Investing in Casa de Campo, La Romana, offers a variety of benefits that make it a highly at…
$4,29M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 7 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 208 m²
Location:  Cacique 31 , Avenida del Cacique 31, Casa De Campo, La Romana, Dominican Republic…
$6,79M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Don’t miss this spectacular villa in Casa de Campo: Features: 5 bedrooms 5.5 bathrooms …
$1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
One is a resale in Casa de Campo with stunning views to Lake and Golf. This property is loc…
$2,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Casa de Campo, a luxurious residential complex on the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican …
$2,98M
Leave a request

Properties features in La Romana, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go