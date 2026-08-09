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Residential properties for sale in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

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apartments
27
houses
79
106 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 037 m²
🌴 Stunning Caribbean Villa Just 150m from the Beach - Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 950,…
$950,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
⛳ Contemporary Golf Course Villa with Heated Pool – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$750,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 955 m²
⛳ Luxury Golf-Front Villa with Heated Pool & Solar Autonomy – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$860,000
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
🌊 Brand-New Villa with Panoramic Ocean Views - Hoyo Cacao, Las Terrenas Discover this mag…
$650,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
🌊 Unique Indonesian-Inspired Sea-View Estate with Multiple Villas & Pool – Cosón, Las Terren…
$650,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
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3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
🌴 Elegant Top Floor Apartment with Sea View - Playa Popy, Las TerrenasLocated in one of the …
$265,000
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3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
🌴 Charming Villa with Expansion Potential – Las Terrenas Village Centre Price: USD 300,00…
$300,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 225 m²
Welcome to our exclusive villas in Las Terrenas with breathtaking ocean views. These luxurio…
$530,000
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
🌊 Contemporary Sea-View Luxury Villa with Infinity Pool – VIP Residence, Las Terrenas Pri…
$1,80M
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1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: US…
$195,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom villa in L…
$9,80M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
🌊 Two Sea-View Villas with Pool – Cosón, Las Terrenas Price: USD 475,000 Discover a be…
$475,000
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5 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 553 m²
🌊 Ultra-Luxury Contemporary Ocean-View Villa – Private Estate in Portillo, Las Terrenas P…
$3,29M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
🌴 Charming Near-Beach Villa with Pool & Independent Rental Room – Las Terrenas Price: USD…
$150,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
🌴 Fully Renovated Villa – Only 100m from Playa Bonita Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD 245…
$245,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$1,30M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
🌴 Contemporary Villa with Private Pool & Bungalow – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Price: U…
$595,000
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3 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
🌴 Villa Near the Beach – 150m from Playa Ballenas – Las Terrenas Price: USD 330,000 Exce…
$330,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in this stunning 5-bedroom villa in Las Terrenas, S…
$3,30M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa with 10x4m Pool – Playa Bonita, Las Terrenas Price: USD 450,000 …
$450,000
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5 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
🌊 Exceptional Luxury Villa with 180° Panoramic Ocean Views - Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas …
$1,50M
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5 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
5 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
🌴 5-Bedroom Villa with Saltwater Pool – 300m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pr…
$660,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Under Construction | Estillero Beach, Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic AMARSE is an exclusi…
$339,000
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Apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
$950,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
🌊 Luxury Garden Apartment in Exclusive Residence – Playa Ballenas, Las Terrenas Discover …
$195,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
🌊 Beachside 3-Bedroom Apartment – Only 80m from the Beach – Playa Popy, Las Terrenas Pric…
$260,000
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Villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This stunning …
$6,90M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
🌴 Your tropical refuge in Playa BonitaJust a few minutes' walk from Playa Bonita, one of the…
$245,000
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6 bedroom house in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
6 bedroom house
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
🌴 Domaine Tropical d'Exception 80 m from Playa Cosón – Villa Principal & 4 Independent Bunga…
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
🌴 Brand-New Luxury Villa – Only 200m from Playa Ballenas Beach – Las Terrenas Price: USD …
$700,000
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