  1. Realting.com
  2. Dominican Republic
  3. Bavaro
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bavaro, Dominican Republic

apartments
20
houses
13
45 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233,025
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$275,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Квартира с одной спальней рядом с пляжем расположена на 2 этаже в резиденции El Dorado, Бава…
$125,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
Квартира рядом с пляжем Бибихагуа находится всего в 5 минутах от пляжа. Вы можете наслаждать…
$115,000
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$250,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/5
One of the most beautiful complex to relax in Punta Cana, beautiful pool, and an incredible …
$435,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Новые квартиры в Баваро скоро примут своих владельцев в Blue Marlin Boulevard Residences. Эт…
$85,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Вилла Дуплекс расположена в резиденции Баваро Пунта Кана. Большие и светлые комнаты этой …
$175,000
4 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
Amazing affordable 4 bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach, 8 m…
$299,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to your dream coastal retreat! Santa María Del Mar. This stunning 1-bedroom, 2-bathr…
$179,000
7 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
7 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 437 m²
Floor 1/2
Majestic 7 bedroom villa on the Cocotal golf course in Punta Cana, with access to the privat…
$2,30M
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/3
Beach front 3 bedrooms, hotel style 5-star, private jacuzzi, 360-degree ocean view. In the m…
$895,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 3/3
534 apartments1, 2 and 3 bedroomsstudio apartmentsOnly 5 minutes from Downtown Punta CanaLoc…
$500,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$159,000
2 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Дом с 2 спальнями расположен в центре Баваро. Недалеко от центральной авеню Эстейт-роуд. Дом…
$189,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning ne…
$354,900
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$202,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$175,000
3 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Atlántida is a given community features 534 apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, designed t…
$520,000
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$247,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful home with private beach access to the Lopesan resort, walking distance. 3 bedrooms…
$349,900
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$199,000
4 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
4 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/3
Penthouse with terrace located 200 m from the beach, in a quiet, safe and well-guarded resid…
$298,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/4
An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your experienceliving with the …
$259,000
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful house where you hear birds singing, no noise from the street, no airbnb allowed 15…
$450,000
2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Intimate and naturalAn innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your life e…
$340,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Cruise On Land is a groundbreaking, eco-sustainable vacation resort in Punta Cana that combi…
$81,107
3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Новый дом в Баваро расположен в тихом районе Эль-Эхекутиво в Баваро, курорт Пунта-Кана. Р…
$200,000
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to your dream coastal retreat! Santa María Del Mar. 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo offe…
$159,500
