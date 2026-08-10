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Residential properties for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

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Cabrera
5
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 220 m²
Villa Cristalina + Casa Contemplation7 La Catalina, Calle Vieja, Cabrera 33000María Trinidad…
$1,12M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Experience the splendor of a sprawling 2,000 sqm haven where luxury seamlessly merges with p…
$10,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rio San Juan, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This huge mansion is built on a mountaintop with the mostbreathtaking views you can imagine,…
$550,000
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TekceTekce
Villa 1 bedroom in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Villa Cristalina – Casa Contemplation7 La Catalina, Calle Vieja, Cabrera 33000María Trinidad…
$570,000
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Villa in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Area 241 m²
Exclusive Villas & Ocean View Lots in Cabrera, Dominican Republic Coco Bay Luxury Residences…
$67,242
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 543 m²
Casa ContemplationLa Catalina, Cabrera 33000María Trinidad Sánchez, Dominican Republic Set w…
$550,000
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Property types in Maria Trinidad Sanchez

houses

Properties features in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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