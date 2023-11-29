Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Dominican Republic

Nagua
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with kitchen, with Piscina
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€86,316
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi in Cabrera, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with jacuzzi
Cabrera, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€117,862
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 6 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 13 002 m²
€9,09M
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 2 room villa in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 2 room villa
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 942 m²
€391,790
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment with balcony, with jacuzzi, with kitchen in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with jacuzzi, with kitchen
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€298,925
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
1 room apartment with beach in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
1 room apartment with beach
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€89,042
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa Villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa Villa with balcony, with kitchen, with beach
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 225 m²
€481,551
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Floor 1/1
Incredible 5 bedrooms villa, right on the most beautiful and quiet beach of the Dominican Re…
€1,68M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
House of solid construction in block has a wide gallery, gate with vehicle access, car stora…
€140,831
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with dish washer, with вид на море
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible design and concept of a townhouse that has 3 levels, where you potentially could …
€454,294
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/3
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living area with kitchen, rooftop, very luxurious, very good for airbnb
€268,033
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€471,557
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€863,158
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€445,208
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Floor 2/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€885,872
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 421 m²
Floor 1/1
1-storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with dressing room, living room, dini…
€795,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
Villa 9 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 880 m²
Floor 2/2
Urbanization with private security Plot of 2.916 m2 facing the sea Villa with two floors and…
€5,00M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Nagua, Dominican Republic
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Nagua, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
A combination of luxury and ecology, This beach development puts the treasures of the local …
€1,18M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Very nice architect villa ideally located on the heights of Las Terrenas in a haven of peace…
€281,662
€281,662
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Rare in this location: This very pretty T3 villa is composed of two bedrooms and two bathroo…
€272,576
€272,576
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Come and discover this very nice apartment in a small luxury residence. Located on the edge…
€199,889
€199,889

