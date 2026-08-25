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Residential properties for sale in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

;
Punta Cana
90
Higuey
159
Friusa
16
Bavaro
10
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168 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
El proyecto llega como una oportunidad única para marcar un antes y un después en uno de los…
$202 000
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Apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
$1,30M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. This stunning 3-…
$249 900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
The project consists of a residential development composed of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment buil…
Price on request
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Project Overview:Private villa project in Punta Cana featuring 3 and 4-bedroom units with 3.…
$364 510
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
The project comes as a unique opportunity to mark a before and after in one of the most para…
$238 350
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 840 m²
Amenities: 5 Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 1/2 half bathroom    Terrace Entrance Cold Kitchen Hot Ki…
$1 000 000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
This project is a new concept of real estate development of villas in Vista Cana, consisting…
$270 000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Villa caoba is designed for those who value both sophistication and functionality in a prime…
$1,38M
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3 bedroom house in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom house
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
This project offers 24 elegantly designed villas, combining modern style with functional liv…
$265 000
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Palm View is a complex of apartments with hotel services and exclusive amenities which inclu…
$164 600
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Enjoy living in an exclusive and privileged environment, where nature appears as the protago…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 279 m²
Minutes away from Macao Beach you will find this uniqueproject in its style, composed of 25 …
$430 000
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Villa in Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Villa
Uvero Alto, Dominican Republic
Mansion 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms + other 2 bedrooms with bathroom for maid and security guard…
$7,50M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with everything you need for a comfortable and luxurious life in a…
$675 000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
$169 900
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 1 bedroom in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 1 bedroom
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Area 127 m²
Urban complex located 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Repu…
$210 000
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2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in the heart of Bavaro and a few steps from the beach, this lush and exclusive proje…
$233 025
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
It is a tourist residential complex strategically located between Avenidas Estados Unidos an…
$127 000
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House in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
House
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Majestic 7 bedroom villa on the Cocotal golf course in Punta Cana, with access to the privat…
$2,30M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Friusa, Dominican Republic
House
Friusa, Dominican Republic
Amazing affordable three bedrooms house in the heart of Punta Cana, 10 minutes to the beach,…
$250 000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
3 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
An innovative residential project designed for those seeking tranquility and relaxation by t…
$590 000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 6 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 815 m²
Meet the spectacular collection of luxury villas with spectacular spaces to enjoy and inves…
$3,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 521 m²
Luxury Living in Punta Cana Village West We are pleased to introduce this amazing villa, wit…
$1,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
SALES DETAILS – PINO 16, PUNTA CANA VILLAGE This stunning property showcases the most innova…
$1,05M
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Apartment in San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Apartment
San Rafael del Yuma, Dominican Republic
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
The Don Dom is a new real estate and tourism landmark in Dominicus, Bayahibe, offering an im…
$114 427
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1 bedroom apartment in Higuey, Dominican Republic
1 bedroom apartment
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Welcome to the White Sands project, an exclusive 1 bedroom +studio apartment community that …
$137 500
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2 bedroom apartment in Bavaro, Dominican Republic
2 bedroom apartment
Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Intimate and natural An innovative concept ideal for investment, which integrates your life …
$340 000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 5 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 590 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale – Mara 25, Punta Cana Mara 25 is a modern luxury villa located in Pun…
$1,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Higuey, Dominican Republic
Villa 4 bedrooms
Higuey, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Modern Luxury Villa – Punta Cana West Village This stunning contemporary villa offers a uni…
Price on request
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Property types in La Altagracia

apartments
houses

Properties features in La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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