Houses for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

127 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 9 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Salad, Srebrnjak Detached urban villa of 400 m2 on a plot of 700 m2, built in 2023.The urba…
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
I25393 Jarnovićeva
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
267 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
I25336 Bučarova
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,400,000
I25332 Dedići
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
247 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
I24900 Dobri dol
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 470,001
I25291 Jazbinski gaj
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 650,000
Black-American A beautiful detached house with a total area of 300 m2, built in 1989. on a …
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
348 m²
€ 300,000
Gornje Vrapče, A beautiful detached house with a living area of 348 m2 on a plot of 720 m2.…
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 389,999
I25228 Klinovec
House
Zagreb, Croatia
180 m²
€ 360,001
I25212 Ul. Ljudevita Juraka
2 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
I25246 Dubrava
Villa 6 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
532 m²
€ 980,000
Disturbance A beautiful villa with a total area of 532m2, built in 1994. on a plot of 2800m…
3 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
€ 285,000
Vrapče, Vrapčanska street Detached family house with a total area of 150 m2, built in 1950 …
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
335 m²
€ 225,000
Trnava, Detached family house with a gross area of 200 m2 with an outbuilding of a gross a…
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,001
I25090 Krapanjska ulica
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 310,001
I25067 Ugljanska ulica
3 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 199,000
Trešnjevka, Faller's promenade Three-room apartment of 80m2 in the attic of a semi-detac…
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 139,000
I24722 Blagajska
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
390 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
I25011 Gramača
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 283,000
I24892 Jarun
3 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 260,001
I24851 Laščinska
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 370,000
SALE, HOUSE, Custody, two residential floors with two separate entrances, total area approx.…
4 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
I24778 Hreljinska
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
810 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
FOR SALE, REPRESENTATIVE RESIDENCE, GRAČANI, 810m2, 3,400m2 horticulturally landscaped garde…
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
146 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
I24737 Matka Mandića
5 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
299 m²
€ 639,000
Gračani A beautiful detached house with a total area of 299m2 NKP built in 2013. on a plot …
Villa 3 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 880,000
Maksimir, a Jordanian A beautiful three-room apartment of 185 m2 NKP on the second floor of…
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
570 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,300,000
I24664 Tuškanac
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
241 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 369,000
I24363 Donji Brezinščak
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
194 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
I24654 Mlinovi
