Residential properties for sale in Varaždin County, Croatia

9 properties total found
6 room housein Lukacevec Toplicki, Croatia
6 room house
Lukacevec Toplicki, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 165 m² Number of floors 1
€ 239,999
I25211 Grada Vukovara
3 room apartmentin Lukacevec Toplicki, Croatia
3 room apartment
Lukacevec Toplicki, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 144,999
I25163 Plitvička ulica
6 room housein Grad Varazdin, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 191 m²
€ 154,600
I24718 Vladimira Nazora
4 room housein Krizance, Croatia
4 room house
Krizance, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 370,000
Varaždin County, Gornja Voća Detached holiday home with a living area of ​​143.77m2, built …
Castle 20 roomsin Bela, Croatia
Castle 20 rooms
Bela, Croatia
20 Number of rooms 1 214 m²
€ 430,000
Varaždin, Novi Marof, Bela A beautiful late-Renaissance castle/castle built as a rectangula…
4 room apartmentin Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 573,500
Varaždin - in the immediate vicinity of the Old Town Experience the comfort of the most lux…
3 room apartmentin Grad Varazdin, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 327,921
Varaždin - in the immediate vicinity of the Old Town Experience the comfort of the most lux…
4 room apartmentin Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 room apartment
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m²
€ 537,900
Varaždin - in the immediate vicinity of the Old Town Experience the comfort of the most lux…
4 room housein Budinscak, Croatia
4 room house
Budinscak, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 135,000
Budinščak, 15 km from Trakošćan Beautiful property on a plot of 30,083 m2 on which there is…

