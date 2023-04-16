Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Umag, Croatia

Villa 5 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
A beautiful villa for sale, located in an exclusive location in the residential part of Umag…
Villa 3 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
We proudly present a brand new 5 star villa for sale on the beach in Umag. The villa …
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Umag, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
7 bath 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Searching for a luxury estate in Umag? Welcome to Istria and the most northern town called U…
Villa 2 room villain Krizine, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Krizine, Croatia
2 bath 130 m²
€ 320,000
A detached house with a swimming pool for sale, only 5 km away from the sea. It was complete…
Villa 3 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3 bath 160 m²
Price on request
A new beautiful villa with a pool for sale, 4 km from the sea. It has an area of ​​160 m2 an…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Exclusive modern villa on the beach !!!! Exclusive villa with private beach for sale, in a q…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
2 bath 1 000 m²
Price on request
Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf and spa resort of K…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 1 000 m²
€ 9,000,000
Exclusive offer! Luxury villas Farkaš, Croatia, sell luxurious designer villa in the golf…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 967 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Villa 2 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Umag, Croatia
3 bath 514 m²
Price on request
A unique opportunity in Croatia! Luxury in Istria! For sale 5 type of villas in the go…
Villa 4 room villain Umag, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Umag, Croatia
4 bath 276 m²
€ 1,150,000
The villa consists of ground and first floors. On the ground floor there is a large kitchen …
