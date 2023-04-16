Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Šibenik-Knin County
Opcina Rogoznica
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
36 properties total found
9 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
380 m²
€ 950,000
Rogoznica, detached house of 380m2 with apartments in the center of Rogoznica on a plot of 4…
4 room house
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 290,000
Rogoznica, Zečevo Rogozničko, detached house with an area of 90m2, on a plot of 396m2. The …
6 room house
Dvornice, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 269,000
Rogoznica, detached house with a net area of 130 m2, on a plot of 615 m2, two apartments, sw…
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
400 m²
€ 590,000
Rogoznica, apartment house of 400 m2, on a plot of 320 m2, with 5 apartments, 1st row from t…
6 room house
Razanj, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
131 m²
€ 499,000
Rogoznica, Ražanj, detached house with a surface area of 131.21 m2. The house consists of t…
6 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale is a beautiful two-story house located in a beautiful and calm area, 350 meters fro…
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
For sale a beautiful newly built two-story villa of 300 m2, located in the suburbs of Rogozn…
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale is a two-story family house located on the seashore. The house is located on a larg…
House
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
7 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,699,000
For sale villa located in a quiet bay, just a few steps from the beautiful pebble beach. The…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,480,000
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
4 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
18 Number of rooms
10 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
A large stone house with 6 apartments for sale, located in an attractive location in the fir…
Villa 6 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
3 room apartment
Rogoznica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 680,000
Penthouse in a new building, 141.68 m2, Rogoznica Unique luxury penthouse, 141.68 m2, overlo…
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
We sell a new luxury villa situated in first row to the sea, near Trogir. The villa is locat…
4 room house
Razanj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 1,190,000
Rogoznica, Ražanj, a villa under construction with an area of 180 m2 on a plot of 806 m2. I…
6 room house
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
500 m²
€ 3,500,000
Zečevo Rogozničko, a place located on the road from Primošten to Rogoznica. In a quiet bay,…
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,300,000
East of the center of Rogoznica, Podglavica, detached house first row to the sea, surface ar…
3 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 250,000
Rogoznica, elegant, completely newly renovated and equipped three bedroom apartment of appro…
2 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 300,000
Rogoznica, Dvornica, unfinished detached house of approx. 106 m2 on two floors on a plot of …
3 room house
Razanj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
134 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
I23913 Uvala
9 room house
Stivasnica, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
670 m²
€ 850,000
Ražanj, Stivašnica Building under construction in the beautiful bay Stivašnica near Ražanj …
8 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
8 bath
503 m²
€ 1,000,000
Rogoznica, Zatoglav, apartment building with 7 apartments near the beach. Building area: 50…
Villa 3 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4 bath
100 m²
€ 680,000
This 2010. stone villa will make you feel like you are living a dream right in the middle of…
Properties features in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
