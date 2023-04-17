Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

Villa 3 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 306 m²
€ 990,000
In Istria (on the beautiful Croatian coast) we are selling a unique, superbly designed stone…
Villa 4 room villain Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rovinjsko Selo, Croatia
4 bath 307 m²
€ 770,000
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 297 m²
€ 838,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 297 m2 on two fully air-conditione…
Villa 4 room villain Kanfanar, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Kanfanar, Croatia
4 bath 359 m²
€ 928,125
We are selling a new luxury villa with a swimming pool of 359 m2 on two fully air-conditione…

