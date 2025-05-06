Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Kanfanar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sorici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sorici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
We are selling a beautiful new villa in the center of Istria, which is traditionally designe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Kanfanar, Croatia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go