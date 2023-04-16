Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Luznica, Croatia
House
Luznica, Croatia
456 m²
€ 550,000
I25204 Lužnička ulica 38
4 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 279,999
I25134 Kostanjek
5 room housein Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 371 m²
€ 375,000
I24896 Ulica Ilije Gregorića
2 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 137,000
I24356 Botinec
2 room apartmentin Luznica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Luznica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 102,999
I24721 Mirka Ožegovića
4 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
I24620 Pijavišće
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 155,000
Stenjevec, near Samoborska cesta and Aleja Bologna   Nice, three-room apartment with a tot…
4 room apartmentin Zapresic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 150 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 373,000
I24440 Pavla Lončara
3 room apartmentin Zapresic, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 177,191
I24265 Ulica Pavla Lončara
6 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 238,000
I23988 Lučko
6 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
I23943 Rušišćak
2 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 150,000
I23856 Sigetje
5 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
5 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m²
€ 330,000
Neighbor, house with divine view! A nice family house with a total area of ​​206 m2, on a p…
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 180,000
I23632 Posavje
5 room housein Zapresic, Croatia
5 room house
Zapresic, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 285 m² Number of floors 2
€ 359,000
I23599 Pavla Lončara
6 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 192 m²
€ 265,000
Stenjevec, Štrokinec Street Family house of 192 m2 on a plot of 425 m2. The house consists …
3 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 11/15 Floor
€ 130,000
I23208 Hrvatskih Iseljenika
6 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
I22772 Pogačićeva
6 room housein Hrusevec Kupljenski, Croatia
6 room house
Hrusevec Kupljenski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
I22285 Matije Gupca
4 room apartmentin Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 133 m² Number of floors 2
€ 293,000
I17607 Borčec
4 room apartmentin Zapresic, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zapresic, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 129 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 165,000
I22461 Krčelićeva
6 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 310,000
Podsused, near Kovinska Street Excellent detached house with a gross area of 300 m2 on a pl…
7 room housein Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
7 room house
Ivanec Bistranski, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 361 m²
€ 440,000
Bizek   Detached house built in 1980 / reconstructed in 2000 in 3 above-ground floors with…
5 room housein Luznica, Croatia
5 room house
Luznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 337 m²
€ 360,001
I20733 Zaprešić

