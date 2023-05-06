Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Umag
27
75 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Kmeti, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Kmeti, Croatia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 820 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 3 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 10,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
1 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
1 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 205,182
1 room apartment in Monterol, Croatia
1 room apartment
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 227,538
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€ 309,548
2 room apartment in Finida, Croatia
2 room apartment
Finida, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 196,550
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 221,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€ 221,000
4 room apartment in Monterol, Croatia
4 room apartment
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
€ 610,000
2 room house in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room house
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 472,068
2 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€ 511,219
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 355,713
1 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 320,251
1 room apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 room apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€ 327,052
Villa 3 room villa in Umag, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Umag, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Savudrija, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Savudrija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€ 294,250
Apartment 1 bathroom in Savudrija, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Savudrija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€ 200,630
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 366,968
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€ 394,470
Apartment 1 bathroom in Savudrija, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Savudrija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€ 290,050
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€ 613,150
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 550,520
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€ 183,000
2 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 184,000
2 room apartment in Savudrija, Croatia
2 room apartment
Savudrija, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 114 m²
€ 597,730
Villa 4 room villa in Savudrija, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Savudrija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
€ 1,778,619

