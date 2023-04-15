Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Grad Split
Residential properties for sale in Grad Split, Croatia
Split
46
60 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 390,000
Split, City, two bedroom comfortable apartment of 73 m2 on the high ground floor of a buildi…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,000,000
For sale a new villa located in the suburbs of Split, just 70 meters from the sea. The villa…
5 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 710,000
Split, Radunica, semi-detached house, ground floor and two floors, terrace, courtyard, 2 par…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
€ 300,000
Split, Bol, two bedroom comfortable apartment with a usable area of 64m2 in the immediate vi…
2 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
We sell a beautiful house with sea views located in the southern part of Split. The house is…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 620,000
For sale a new villa surrounded by beautiful nature, located just 10 km from Split. On the g…
1 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
21 m²
€ 200,000
Split, Bačvice, one-bedroom apartment of 22m2 with direct access to a large common terrace o…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 310,000
Split, Trstenik, two bedroom duplex apartment, surface area 78 m2, on the 4th floor of a res…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 1,162,000
For sale a luxury apartment of 166 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of an apar…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 Floor
€ 1,050,000
For sale luxury apartment of 150 m2 with sea views, located on the second floor of a residen…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 4,300,000
For sale is a spacious, richly equipped villa located in a quiet location in one of the elit…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 1,200,000
For sale is a luxury apartment located on an exceptional location in the historic city cente…
9 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
11 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
For sale 4 * mini-hotel located in the old part of Split, within walking distance of the Dio…
7 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
12 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,400,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF AGENCY !!! For sale is an old stone house located in the center of Split, …
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
For sale is a luxurious three-story villa located in the center of Split. The villa is locat…
3 room house
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! For sale is an old stone house, built in the 12th century, located o…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale a beautiful villa located in a quiet and peaceful place in the suburbs of Split. Th…
3 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 695,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale is an elite apartment located in an excellent…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
For sale is a newly built modern villa located just a short drive from Split. The villa cons…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,400,000
For sale is a beautiful new villa located on a hillside in the suburb of Split - Podstran. T…
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale a new villa of modern architecture, located near Split. The villa consists of…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 1,500,000
For sale is a large exclusive apartment with sea views, located in a quiet location in a ver…
Villa 3 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
We mediate in sale of beautiful newly built luxury villa situated close to Split. Villa has …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
10 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 2,390,000
A beautiful modern villa for sale, located in the suburbs of Split, only 800 m from the sea.…
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Продается недавно построенная вилла с бассейном, расположенная на склоне холма в окрес…
Villa 4 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается новая вилла с бассейном, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Поскольку она была п…
Villa 5 room villa
Grad Split, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,300,000
Продается строящаяся роскошная вилла, расположенная в окрестностях Сплита. Вилла строится на…
4 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 210,000
Solin, we are selling a commercial space of 94 m2 on the ground floor of a residential build…
2 room apartment
Grad Split, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 700,000
A rarity in Diocletian’s Palace, Split Inside the tall walls of the UNESCO-protected Dioclet…
8 room house
Slatine, Croatia
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
350 m²
€ 850,000
Čiovo, Slatine, detached house with apartments occupies approx. 350 m2 of living space and i…
