  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Grad Sibenik

Residential properties for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

Sibenik
15
21 property total found
3 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 9/13 Floor
€ 150,000
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 80m2, Šubićevac, Šibenik A three-room apartment with an area of ​​80.2…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,300,000
For sale is a fantastic luxury villa located in the vicinity of Sibenik, just 15 meters from…
2 room house in Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 room house
Danilo Biranj, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
House with swimming pool, 107.71 m2, surroundings of Šibenik In a quiet location ten kilomet…
2 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 140,000
Apartment Baldekin, 2 bedrooms, 47.45 m2 Apartment with an area of ​​47.45 m2 in a quiet loc…
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,380,000
For sale is a house located in a quiet location near the beach. The house has four floors. O…
7 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
7 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Sibenik, Croatia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sibenik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale estate located in a quiet location in the vicinity of Sibenik. The house, with an a…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale a new luxury villa of 175 m2, located in a quiet location near Sibenik, 900 m from …
8 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
8 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
For sale a beautiful guest house of 385 m2 with 5 apartments, located in an attractive locat…
Villa 5 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
OPPORTUNITY! PRICE IS DAMAGED! For sale is a beautiful new house located in the suburbs of S…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
For sale is a beautiful new two-storey villa located in a picturesque village in the vicinit…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,460,000
Luxury villa for sale at the construction stage, the completion of which is expected by the …
Villa 9 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
12 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,950,000
EXCLUSIVE AGENCY SALE! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town n…
Villa 4 room villa in Sibenik, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Sibenik, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
EXCLUSIVE SALES AGENCY! A property for sale, located in a quiet location in a coastal town …
3 room house in Dubrava kod Sibenika, Croatia
3 room house
Dubrava kod Sibenika, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 223 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Villa with pool and spacious garden, 223 m2, Dubrava near Šibenik The villa with a living ar…
2 room apartment in Grebastica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grebastica, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 130,775
Grebaštica, around Šibenik, apartment 50.31 m2 in a new building, on the first floor, elevat…
4 room apartment in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sibenik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 580,000
Šibenik, 1st row by the sea, area of 150 m2, on the 1st floor, south orientation, comfortabl…
3 room house in Dubrava kod Sibenika, Croatia
3 room house
Dubrava kod Sibenika, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 283 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
Luxury villa of first-class construction, 283 m2, Dubrava near Šibenik A luxury villa with a…
4 room house in Kaprije, Croatia
4 room house
Kaprije, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 186 m²
€ 465,000
The island of Kaprije, first row to the sea, ground floor house of 162 m2 + auxiliary buildi…
4 room house in Brodarica, Croatia
4 room house
Brodarica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 196 m²
€ 540,000
Šibenik - Brodarica. Luxury minimalist villa near the sea and the hotel complex Solaris! Th…
4 room house in Sibenik, Croatia
4 room house
Sibenik, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 198 m²
€ 3,800,000
Sibenik, a unique property in an attractive location with panoramic view on the city. Charm…

Properties features in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
