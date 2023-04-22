Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grad Rovinj, Croatia

Rovinj
20
20 properties total found
Cottage in Rovinj, Croatia
Cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 800 m²
€ 288,000
ROVINJ 2 small houses with 4,800m2 of land – 400m to the dream beach ISTRIA – CROATIA &nb…
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Rovinj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Rovinj, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 2,350,000
ROVINJ Historic Venetian villa in the center of Rovinj from 1929 Istria - Croatia In the c…
2 room house in Rovinj, Croatia
2 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
2 bath
€ 349,000
BALE – ROVINJ Detached house with large garden & sea view ISTRIA – CROATIA   In…
3 room cottage in Rovinj, Croatia
3 room cottage
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath
€ 499,000
KANFANAR / ROVINJ Completely new house with pool and large garden Istria - Croatia  …
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 313,260
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment C, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 313,226
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment C, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,111
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment D, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
3 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 2
€ 377,361
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 406,100
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 116 m² Number of floors 2
€ 398,613
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B4, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
3 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 387,780
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 386,331
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
3 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² Number of floors 2
€ 369,322
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
3 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
3 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m² Number of floors 2
€ 387,470
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B1, apartment A, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,077
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B3, apartment D, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
4 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
4 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 426,972
Modern new residential complex in Gripole, Building B2, apartment B, Rovinj The Gripole proj…
8 room apartment in Rovinj, Croatia
8 room apartment
Rovinj, Croatia
7 bath 600 m²
Price on request
The picturesque charming town of Rovinj located on the west coast of the Istrian peninsula w…
9 room house in Rovinj, Croatia
9 room house
Rovinj, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 8 bath 600 m²
Price on request
Rovinj Detached house with a total living area of ​​600 m2 on a plot of 370 m2 built in 199…
Villa 3 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
4 bath 240 m²
€ 730,000
Are you wondering where to buy a stunning luxury villa in Istra for an amazing price and goo…
Villa 2 room villa in Rovinj, Croatia
Villa 2 room villa
Rovinj, Croatia
3 bath 150 m²
€ 495,000
An autochthonous Istrian stone villa with a swimming pool and a spacious garden for sale in …

