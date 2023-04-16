Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Istria County
Grad Porec
Houses
Houses for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia
Porec
22
House
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
POREC Stone house with large garden and 195m2 living space ISTRIA – CROATIA A lit…
Villa 2 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
2 bath
242 m²
€ 615,000
Poreč is a popular summer resort on the coast of the Istrian peninsula in western Croatia. I…
Villa 5 room villa
Kadumi, Croatia
3 bath
380 m²
€ 665,000
The villa is located in a quiet place with all facilities, yet in a quiet location that allo…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
8 bath
520 m²
€ 1,100,000
In a quiet place only 6 km from the center of Poreč and 3 km from the sea, there is this bea…
Villa 4 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
4 bath
170 m²
€ 870,000
In the vicinity of Poreč, 4 km from the city and the sea, this modern villa with a swimming …
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
150 m²
€ 620,000
This tastefully decorated house consists of a living room of 150 m2 and a garden of 650 m2. …
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
165 m²
€ 530,000
The villa consists of 3 bedrooms and four bathrooms with a living area of 165 m2 on a plot…
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath
174 m²
€ 740,000
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Villa 6 room villa
Varvari, Croatia
5 bath
199 m²
€ 780,000
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
2 bath
225 m²
€ 520,000
The ground floor house with a total area of 225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
5 bath
240 m²
€ 675,000
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
4 room house
Kadumi, Croatia
5 bath
240 m²
€ 575,000
Istrian stone villa with pool for sale, built in 1930 but completely renovated. The house is…
Villa 5 room villa
Porec, Croatia
31 bath
400 m²
€ 920,000
This wonderful-looking property in Poreč is now on sale! Take a look at this unique estate l…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
21 bath
240 m²
€ 721,000
Are you wondering where to find a quality property for an affordable price? Check out this v…
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
300 m²
€ 590,000
In a beautiful Istrian village 12 km from Porec and only 7 km from the sea, this beautiful i…
4 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
250 m²
€ 599,000
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of 250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
160 m²
€ 620,000
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of 160 m2 and 1000 …
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
170 m²
€ 630,000
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
200 m²
€ 635,000
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of 200 m2 spr…
Villa 4 room villa
Porec, Croatia
4 bath
169 m²
€ 515,000
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
2 bath
180 m²
€ 470,000
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of 180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
170 m²
€ 520,000
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
3 room house
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
181 m²
€ 570,000
The house with pool is located on a spacious garden of 990 m2. The house is spread over two …
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
187 m²
€ 650,000
In a very attractive location, only 70m from the sea and the beautiful beaches of Poreč, lux…
Villa 3 room villa
Porec, Croatia
3 bath
146 m²
€ 595,000
We are selling a beautiful house with a pool of contemporary design in one of the most beaut…
Properties features in Grad Porec, Croatia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map