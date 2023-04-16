Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Grad Porec
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

Porec
2
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Porec, Croatia
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Porec, Croatia
3 bath 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
POREC Stone house with large garden and 195m2 living space ISTRIA – CROATIA   A lit…
3 room cottagein Varvari, Croatia
3 room cottage
Varvari, Croatia
2 bath 225 m²
€ 520,000
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…

Properties features in Grad Porec, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir