Villas for sale in Grad Omis, Croatia

Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Borak, Croatia
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Borak, Croatia
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,254,000
For sale a beautiful three-story villa with a total area of 817.52 m2, located in a quiet lo…
Villa 4 room villa in Omis, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Omis, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
For sale is an exclusive villa located among the rocks in one of the most beautiful parts of…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
For sale beautiful new villa with sea view situated in lively tourist costal town near Omi&s…
Villa 4 room villa in Borak, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Borak, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
Продается красивая недавно построенная трех этажная вилла, расположеная на склоне холма, над…
Villa 5 room villa in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 350 m²
€ 1,700,000
Omis Luxury detached villa with a total area of 350m2, built in 2021. on a plot of 543m2. T…
Villa 5 room villa in Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Lokva Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 330 m²
€ 1,700,000
Omis Luxurious detached villa with a total area of 330m2, built in 2020. on a plot of 509m2…

