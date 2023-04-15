Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

31 property total found
Apartment 1 bathroomin Gornji cehi, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gornji cehi, Croatia
1 bath 37 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 135,000
I25474 Radmanovačka
4 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 2,000,000
Kneževa Park, Center Luxurious four-room apartment with an area of 180 m2 NKP on the 1st fl…
4 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 232,000
I25382 Bauerova
3 room housein Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room house
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
I25320 Ulica Mladena Fiolića
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 170,000
I25338 Topolnica
2 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 159,901
I25308 Jaruščica
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 189,000
I25235 Lanište
Apartment 1 bathroomin Gornji cehi, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gornji cehi, Croatia
1 bath 29 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 89,900
I25214 Trnsko
2 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 175,000
I25203 Jaruščica
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 185,000
I25137 Hermanova
7 room housein Velika Mlaka, Croatia
7 room house
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 185 m² Number of floors 4
€ 290,000
I24984 Ivana Lackovića
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 530,000
For sale luxury apartment with excellent location in the center of Zagreb, with an area of 1…
4 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 480,000
Maksimir, Svetice, Kvart Heinzelova - Darwinova - VMD Luxurious four-room apartment of 110 …
6 room housein Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
6 room house
Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 193 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
I24999 Kraljevečki brijegi
3 room apartmentin Ivanja Reka, Croatia
3 room apartment
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I24882 Ivane Lang
4 room housein City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 309 m² Number of floors 1
€ 449,000
I24936 Donji Dragonožec
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
I24636 Siget
3 room apartmentin Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
3 room apartment
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 202,895
Blato - New construction A beautiful new construction project with 4 apartments and 4 outdo…
4 room apartmentin Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
4 room apartment
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m²
€ 278,250
Blato - New construction A beautiful new construction project with 4 apartments and 4 outdo…
3 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 133,452
I23786 Lukoranska ulica
4 room apartmentin Gornji cehi, Croatia
4 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 169,532
I23787 Lukoranska ulica
6 room housein Micevec, Croatia
6 room house
Micevec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
I24140 Novi Petruševec II
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 349,100
I23864 Kneza Višeslava
3 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 260,500
APARTMENT FOR SALE CENTER, Kneza Višeslava 85m2. In the requested location in a very high qu…
House 1 bathroomin City of Zagreb, Croatia
House 1 bathroom
City of Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
I23584 Vodovodna
5 room housein Micevec, Croatia
5 room house
Micevec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 168 m² Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
I23517 Novi Petruševec II
4 room housein Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 room house
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 240,001
I23454 Struge
2 room apartmentin City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 125,000
I23376 Ljudevita Posavskog
4 room apartmentin Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 room apartment
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 180,000
I22163 Savska cesta
9 room housein Gornji cehi, Croatia
9 room house
Gornji cehi, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 354 m²
€ 830,000
I21999 Malomlačka

