Realting.com
Croatia
City of Zagreb
Residential properties for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia
31 property total found
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gornji cehi, Croatia
1 bath
37 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 135,000
I25474 Radmanovačka
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 2,000,000
Kneževa Park, Center Luxurious four-room apartment with an area of 180 m2 NKP on the 1st fl…
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 232,000
I25382 Bauerova
3 room house
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
I25320 Ulica Mladena Fiolića
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 170,000
I25338 Topolnica
2 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
4/7 Floor
€ 159,901
I25308 Jaruščica
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
69 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 189,000
I25235 Lanište
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gornji cehi, Croatia
1 bath
29 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 89,900
I25214 Trnsko
2 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 175,000
I25203 Jaruščica
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 185,000
I25137 Hermanova
7 room house
Velika Mlaka, Croatia
7 Number of rooms
185 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 290,000
I24984 Ivana Lackovića
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 530,000
For sale luxury apartment with excellent location in the center of Zagreb, with an area of 1…
4 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 480,000
Maksimir, Svetice, Kvart Heinzelova - Darwinova - VMD Luxurious four-room apartment of 110 …
6 room house
Stupnicki Obrez, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
193 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
I24999 Kraljevečki brijegi
3 room apartment
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I24882 Ivane Lang
4 room house
City of Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
309 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 449,000
I24936 Donji Dragonožec
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 250,000
I24636 Siget
3 room apartment
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 202,895
Blato - New construction A beautiful new construction project with 4 apartments and 4 outdo…
4 room apartment
Hrvatski Leskovac, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 278,250
Blato - New construction A beautiful new construction project with 4 apartments and 4 outdo…
3 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 133,452
I23786 Lukoranska ulica
4 room apartment
Gornji cehi, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
77 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 169,532
I23787 Lukoranska ulica
6 room house
Micevec, Croatia
6 Number of rooms
147 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
I24140 Novi Petruševec II
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 349,100
I23864 Kneza Višeslava
3 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms
85 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 260,500
APARTMENT FOR SALE CENTER, Kneza Višeslava 85m2. In the requested location in a very high qu…
House 1 bathroom
City of Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
I23584 Vodovodna
5 room house
Micevec, Croatia
5 Number of rooms
168 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
I23517 Novi Petruševec II
4 room house
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 240,001
I23454 Struge
2 room apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 125,000
I23376 Ljudevita Posavskog
4 room apartment
Ivanja Reka, Croatia
4 Number of rooms
116 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 180,000
I22163 Savska cesta
9 room house
Gornji cehi, Croatia
9 Number of rooms
354 m²
€ 830,000
I21999 Malomlačka
