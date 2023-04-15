Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria

2 room apartmentin Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
54 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,200
ID 31141910For sale it is offered:One-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace in the resor…
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
65 m² 3 Floor
€ 86,130
# 31142222Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea view in a luxury complex with a swimming pool.Pri…
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
67 m² 3 Floor
€ 76,244
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
62 m² 3 Floor
€ 71,932
ID 30424988We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment in an elite gated complex on the first li…
Apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
39 m² 1 Floor
€ 35,000
ID 31058364 Studio in residential complex Antik 9Price: 35,000 euroLocation: SozopolRooms: 1…
3 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
93 m² 3 Floor
€ 93,170
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
2 bath 102 m²
€ 139,000
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
56 m² -1 Floor
€ 78,400
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 bath 60 m²
€ 60,000
Apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
Apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
42 m² 3 Floor
€ 55,440
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
62 m² 1 Floor
€ 73,900
ID 30716946We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
3 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
94 m² 4 Floor
€ 136,350
ID 30717692We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
56 m² 4 Floor
€ 81,500
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
65 m² 4 Floor
€ 94,250
Apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 139,000
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
61 m² 1 Floor
€ 57,650
2 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
62 m² -1 Floor
€ 58,950
ID 30714366We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
56 m² 1 Floor
€ 80,706
# 30436986For sale it is offered:Cozy one-bedroom apartment with furniture in a complex on t…
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
2 bath 106 m²
€ 108,000
Studio apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Studio apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 49,650
3 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
67 m² 1 Floor
€ 73,400
#28402094, Sveti Nikola, Sozopol, 2-bedroom apartment with frontal sea view.Price: 73,400 eu…
Apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 85,000
Apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 75,000
5 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
5 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
177 m² 4 Floor
€ 186,801
4 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
4 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
196 m² 4 Floor
€ 261,413
1 room studio apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 120,000
The studio consists of an entrance hall with kitchen, a bathroom with toilet, a living room …
2 room apartmentin Budzhaka, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
62 m² 3 Floor
€ 81,398
# 29804418 Offered for sale: Complex apartment on the first line - G. Sozopol, Green Life Be…
2 room apartmentin Chernomorets, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m² Number of floors 4
€ 93,500
¡An exclusive offer from our agency, a key in the office! The apartment is located in …
3 room apartmentin Sozopol, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
90 m² 2 Floor
€ 220,500
# 29766932 Offers a two-bedroom apartment without support, first sea line, Harmanli beach, S…
1 room apartmentin Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 bath 6 449 m²
€ 129,950

