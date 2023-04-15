Bulgaria
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Bulgaria
New houses in Bulgaria
All new buildings in Bulgaria
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Bulgaria
Residential
Apartment in Bulgaria
Studio apartment
House in Bulgaria
Villa
Land in Bulgaria
Luxury Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Commercial
All commercial properties in Bulgaria
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Bulgaria
Find an Agent in Bulgaria
Real estate agencies in Bulgaria
Agents in Bulgaria
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Bulgaria
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Burgas
Sozopol
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Sozopol, Bulgaria
Sozopol
41
Chernomorets
18
Apartment
Clear all
82 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Ravadinovo, Bulgaria
54 m²
2 Floor
€ 79,200
ID 31141910For sale it is offered:One-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace in the resor…
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
65 m²
3 Floor
€ 86,130
# 31142222Apartment with 1 bedroom and sea view in a luxury complex with a swimming pool.Pri…
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
67 m²
3 Floor
€ 76,244
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
62 m²
3 Floor
€ 71,932
ID 30424988We offer for sale a 1-bedroom apartment in an elite gated complex on the first li…
Apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
39 m²
1 Floor
€ 35,000
ID 31058364 Studio in residential complex Antik 9Price: 35,000 euroLocation: SozopolRooms: 1…
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
93 m²
3 Floor
€ 93,170
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
2 bath
102 m²
€ 139,000
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
56 m²
-1 Floor
€ 78,400
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 bath
60 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
42 m²
3 Floor
€ 55,440
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
62 m²
1 Floor
€ 73,900
ID 30716946We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
94 m²
4 Floor
€ 136,350
ID 30717692We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
56 m²
4 Floor
€ 81,500
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
65 m²
4 Floor
€ 94,250
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 139,000
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
61 m²
1 Floor
€ 57,650
2 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
62 m²
-1 Floor
€ 58,950
ID 30714366We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment in the Sozopol Residence building under…
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
56 m²
1 Floor
€ 80,706
# 30436986For sale it is offered:Cozy one-bedroom apartment with furniture in a complex on t…
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
2 bath
106 m²
€ 108,000
Studio apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 49,650
3 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
67 m²
1 Floor
€ 73,400
#28402094, Sveti Nikola, Sozopol, 2-bedroom apartment with frontal sea view.Price: 73,400 eu…
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 85,000
Apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
€ 75,000
5 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
177 m²
4 Floor
€ 186,801
4 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
196 m²
4 Floor
€ 261,413
1 room studio apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 120,000
The studio consists of an entrance hall with kitchen, a bathroom with toilet, a living room …
2 room apartment
Budzhaka, Bulgaria
62 m²
3 Floor
€ 81,398
# 29804418 Offered for sale: Complex apartment on the first line - G. Sozopol, Green Life Be…
2 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
86 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 93,500
¡An exclusive offer from our agency, a key in the office! The apartment is located in …
3 room apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
90 m²
2 Floor
€ 220,500
# 29766932 Offers a two-bedroom apartment without support, first sea line, Harmanli beach, S…
1 room apartment
Zidarovo, Bulgaria
1 bath
6 449 m²
€ 129,950
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Sozopol, Bulgaria
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map