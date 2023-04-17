Bulgaria
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Lozenets, Bulgaria
206 m²
1 Floor
€ 317,520
ID 30333152Beautiful, modern and well-maintained two-storey house in a quiet picturesque pla…
1 room apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
1 bath
66 m²
€ 59,950
1 room apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
1 bath
81 m²
€ 69,950
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
59 m²
3 Floor
€ 90,000
ID28962442One-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest in a gated complexPrice: 77,000 eu…
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
61 m²
1 Floor
€ 61,000
ID28981034One-bedroom apartment in the elite Green Paradise complex in PrimorskoPrice: 60,00…
3 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
106 m²
4 Floor
€ 125,000
ID28976256Two-bedroom apartment with a view of the forest and the pool in a gated complexPri…
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
30 m²
5 Floor
€ 45,000
Green Paradise 5 is the fifth phase of the year-round private complex The Green Paradise. Th…
1 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5 Floor
€ 110,000
We present to your attention the new complex “Green Paradise Deluxe”, which is located on th…
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
59 m²
3 Floor
€ 62,000
We offer you a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex Green Paradise 2, a project in the bea…
1 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
4 Floor
€ 59,000
The complex Green Paradise 3 is an independent 5-storey building with reception, elevator, u…
2 room apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
50 m²
-1 Floor
€ 54,488
#27895332 We offer a one-bedroom apartment with a minimum maintenance fee in a quiet, pictur…
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
51 m²
2 Floor
€ 45,468
ID27657754ASK complex, studio, PrimorskoStudio, in the complex "ASK", located in Primorsko-i…
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
51 m²
2 Floor
€ 45,468
ID27658238ASK complex, studio, PrimorskoStudio, in the complex "ASK", located in Primorsko-i…
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
37 m²
€ 45,073
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
€ 156,000
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
€ 80,000
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
49 m²
€ 58,900
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
58 m²
€ 59,500
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
54 m²
€ 59,000
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
57 m²
€ 34,500
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
58 m²
€ 110,000
Apartment
Primorsko, Bulgaria
59 m²
€ 62,000
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
241 m²
€ 275,712
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
75 m²
€ 74,930
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
145 m²
€ 158,000
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
59 m²
€ 54,990
Apartment
Lozenets, Bulgaria
50 m²
€ 70,238
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
€ 46,000
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
€ 52,000
Apartment
Yasna Polyana, Bulgaria
125 m²
€ 105,000
1
2
Properties features in Primorsko, Bulgaria
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
