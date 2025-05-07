Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Vila do Bispo
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Vila do Bispo, Portugal

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
These townhouses have an excellent location with views of   bay and ocean. These houses are …
$622,224
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 137 m²
Townhouses are located on the eastern edge of Martinhal Resort and are the most spacious and…
$622,224
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go