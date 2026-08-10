Apartments for sale in Viana do Castelo, Portugal

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Apartments in Viana do Castelo, Portugal

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15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$424,098
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2 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$435,717
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2 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$511,241
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1 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
This 1 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the river L…
$302,097
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3 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the River L…
$958,577
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2 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$447,336
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1 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
This 1 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the river L…
$302,097
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4 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 239 m²
This magnificent 4-bedroom apartment with a private pool is part of a luxury complex located…
$1,53M
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2 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$482,193
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3 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the River L…
$600,708
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3 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$644,861
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Apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Area 1 595 m²
This magnificent luxury complex, located next to the Lima River in Viana do Castelo, has a d…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
This 3-bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the River L…
$869,110
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2 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment is part of a magnificent luxury complex located next to the Lima Ri…
$415,964
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1 bedroom apartment in Viana do Castelo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This 1 bedroom apartment is part of the magnificent luxury development located next to the L…
$281,532
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