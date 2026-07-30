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New build houses and villas in Torres Vedras, Portugal

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Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Show all Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Villa complex Quinta de Santo António
Turcifal, Portugal
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Area 215–221 m²
6 real estate properties 6
A Closed Condominium of 6 Exclusive Villas Nestled next to the Quinta de Fez condominium, this intimate gated community offers the perfect balance of privacy, elegance, and modern comfort.
Developer
LDV Invest
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
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