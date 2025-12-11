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Villa Quinta de Santo António

Turcifal, Portugal
Price on request
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19
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Interactive catalog
ID: 38214
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Portugal
  • Region
    Lisbon
  • City
    Torres Vedras
  • Town
    Turcifal
  • Address
    Rua Manuel Rogerio Brasil, 619

About the complex

A Closed Condominium
of 6 Exclusive Villas
Nestled next to the Quinta de Fez condominium, this intimate
gated community offers the perfect balance of privacy,
elegance, and modern comfort.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit

Interactive catalog

Location on the map

Turcifal, Portugal
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Villa Quinta de Santo António
Turcifal, Portugal
Price on request
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