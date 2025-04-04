Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Tavira
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tavira, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
A timeless luxury and truly unique estate located in Luz de Tavira, very close to the Bohemi…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes