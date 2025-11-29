Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Tavira
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Tavira, Portugal

villas
11
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
A timeless luxury and truly unique estate located in Luz de Tavira, very close to the Bohemi…
$4,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$510,247
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tavira, Portugal

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go