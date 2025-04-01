Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Silves
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Silves, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 81 m²
1-bedroom apartment with   88.35 m2, balcony, 1 parking and pantry   in the new   project bu…
$659,878
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
$269,737
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
$694,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Quelfes, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The apartments have spacious balconies, with panoramic views across the mountains, city and …
$369,825
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Located in Lumiar, Lisbon, it is a project that engages with the city, divided into 165 apar…
$332,843
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
$483,894
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Quarteira, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
This fantastic villa is a modern, spacious property with contemporary architecture. It is lo…
$2,62M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 201 m²
Apartment 4 Duplex new, consisting of two floors. On the ground floor we have a bedroom, a…
$482,886
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
$865,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
$549,455
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Luxury 3 bedroom flat in Lagos, located within walking distance from the main beaches and th…
$898,147
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Large 2 bedroom apartment with stunning views of "Serra do Caldeirão" on the northern side, …
$982,678
Leave a request

Properties features in Silves, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes