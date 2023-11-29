Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. Silves

Lands for sale in Silves, Portugal

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
Plot with arable crops, olive trees, vines, and almond trees. The land has approximately…
€430,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Farm located in the "Barrocal" Algarve region area, in the S.B. de Messines, with easy and t…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
€15,00M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Silves, Portugal
Plot of land
Silves, Portugal
Area 150 m²
74 Acres (30 Ha) piece of land with ruin, in the county of Silves. The property has a dam w…
€500,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir