Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Setúbal
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes, multi-family homes in Setúbal, Portugal

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$893,083
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$557,683
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go