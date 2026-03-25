Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Sesimbra
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Sesimbra, Portugal

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$338,484
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$470,744
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go